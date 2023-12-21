Patten Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,165 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

