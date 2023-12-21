Patten Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

HST opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

