Patten Group Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

