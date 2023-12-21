Patten Group Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $126.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

