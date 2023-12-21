Patten Group Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $243.17. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.