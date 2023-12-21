Patten Group Inc. Sells 163 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

