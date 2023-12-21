Patten Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

IWM stock opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

