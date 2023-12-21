Patten Group Inc. Sells 271 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $124.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

