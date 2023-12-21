Patten Group Inc. Sells 568 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth about $69,707,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.32.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.