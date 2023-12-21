Patten Group Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 8.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.