Paul Thwaite Sells 3,169 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,817.25).

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.55. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318.57 ($4.03).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

