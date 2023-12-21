PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

