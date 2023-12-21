Peabody Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 27,562 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,737 call options.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BTU opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,955,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,330,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,328,425 shares of company stock valued at $126,223,777. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peabody Energy

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.