Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.090-0.140 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

