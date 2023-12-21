PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head-To-Head Review

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 7.80 $125.98 million $0.71 30.62 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 4.37 -$73.29 million $1.10 13.95

Analyst Ratings

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.11%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 26.24% 4.78% 2.59% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 38.47% 10.72% 1.08%

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Kimco Realty pays out 135.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

