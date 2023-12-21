PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

