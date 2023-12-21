Pete Godbole Sells 3,996 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70.
Smartsheet Price Performance
SMAR stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SMAR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.