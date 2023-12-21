Pete Godbole Sells 3,996 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.