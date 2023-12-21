Peter Fante Sells 3,370 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $962,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

