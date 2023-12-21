Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

