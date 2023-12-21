PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.80

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 194039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $224,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 269,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $751,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

