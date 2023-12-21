Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.25. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

