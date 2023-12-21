Piper Sandler Boosts Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $56.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

KMPR opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.96. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 246.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

