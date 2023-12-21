Piper Sandler Lowers Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $6.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, November 27th.

KRON stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,370,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,096,550.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 97,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,918.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

