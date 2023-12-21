Piper Sandler Raises ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Price Target to $49.00

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACNB. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ACNB from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $373.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.48.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

