Piper Sandler Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $18.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.64.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTZ

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.