Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 35,610 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

