Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Shares of POOL opened at $390.63 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

