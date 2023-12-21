Pratik S. Multani Sells 5,282 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

