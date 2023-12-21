Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Premier by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 652,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 624,357 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

