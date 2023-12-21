Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $0.62 price target on the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Presto Automation stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Presto Automation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland acquired 1,500,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,251 shares of company stock valued at $43,798. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

