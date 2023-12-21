Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $225,225.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $333,406.05.

PCOR stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

