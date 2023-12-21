Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

