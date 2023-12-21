ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.83

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 400489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

