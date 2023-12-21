Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $129.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.86.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Prothena has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,150 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

