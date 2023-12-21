Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

