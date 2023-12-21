PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

