Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $202,200.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,125,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,705,509.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $248.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.94. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

