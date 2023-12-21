Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $204,600.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,085,174 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,330.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $248.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.94. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.