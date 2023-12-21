RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Insider Activity

RICK opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

In other news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.