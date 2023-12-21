RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMAX. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

RMAX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 126,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $5,792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 166,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 134,025 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 195.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 79,476 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

