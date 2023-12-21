Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
