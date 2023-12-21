Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

