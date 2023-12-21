REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 213.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REE Automotive

REE Automotive Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in REE Automotive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.