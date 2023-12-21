Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

REG opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.