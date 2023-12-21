Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,045.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $841.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $817.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $887.94. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

