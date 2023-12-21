Reviewing Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTAI Infrastructure and Canadian National Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian National Railway 1 13 3 0 2.12

Canadian National Railway has a consensus target price of $128.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41% Canadian National Railway 29.08% 23.53% 9.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Canadian National Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.59 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -2.18 Canadian National Railway $16.90 billion 4.67 $3.94 billion $5.47 22.34

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian National Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian National Railway has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian National Railway pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats FTAI Infrastructure on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers. It also provides trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited and temperature controlled cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. In addition, it serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, and consumer goods applications. Further, the company operates a network of 20,000 route miles of track and shipping Canada and the United States. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

