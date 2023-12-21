Reviewing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Diodes 16.02% 16.56% 12.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.48 85.73 Diodes $2.00 billion 1.80 $331.28 million $6.36 12.31

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Diodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Infineon Technologies. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Diodes 0 2 3 0 2.60

Diodes has a consensus price target of $77.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Diodes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Summary

Diodes beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices comprising operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete products, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and frequency control products provides frequency references comprising crystals and crystal oscillators. It servs the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.