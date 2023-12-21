Reviewing Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nascent Biotech and Oncternal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nascent Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncternal Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 644.79%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Nascent Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nascent Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics $1.49 million 19.00 -$44.17 million ($0.72) -0.67

This table compares Nascent Biotech and Oncternal Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nascent Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nascent Biotech and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nascent Biotech N/A N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics -6,330.05% -85.29% -75.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats Nascent Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer. The company is developing MultiPharm, a proprietary technology platform for cancer therapy, as well as diabetes, autoimmunity, and transplantation. In addition, it develops CLNH5. Nascent Biotech, Inc. is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial. It is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as targets ROR1; and ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate and other androgen receptor-driven cancers. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with Celularity Inc. to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting ROR1. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

