Reviewing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 9.02% 8.85% 2.87% SilverSun Technologies -2.89% -16.46% -7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StoneCo and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 4 6 0 2.60 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $16.42, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

77.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $1.86 billion 2.93 -$100.61 million $0.64 27.20 SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 1.19 -$280,000.00 ($0.28) -36.39

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats SilverSun Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

