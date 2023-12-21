Reviewing Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT – Get Free Report) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Detection Technology and Senseonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Senseonics has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.75%.

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and Senseonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Senseonics $16.39 million 20.37 $142.12 million ($0.09) -7.02

Senseonics has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Detection Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Detection Technology beats Senseonics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Detection Technology

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

