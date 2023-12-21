RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

RGC Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

RGCO stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.10. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

